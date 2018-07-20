English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Sakaja accuses Murkomen of undermining the President

K24 Tv July 20, 2018
Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen
Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.Photo/courtesy

The ongoing eviction of illegal settlers in the Mau Forest is now threatening a serious political fall out with a section of leaders hitting out at Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen for linking ODM leader Raila Odinga to the latest round of evictions.

Narok North MP Moitalel ole Kenta has instead accused Murkomen of peddling lies on behalf of Deputy President William Ruto with Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja saying the remarks were disrespectful to the president and undermined the building bridges initiative.

