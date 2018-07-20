English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
President Kenyatta stops all new gov’t projects
The government has ordered a freeze on all new projects that had been scheduled to be launched until ongoing projects have been completed.
President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday issued the directive to all accounting officers warning that they will be held responsible if they sanction new projects without express authority from the national treasury.
Speaking separately in Kakamega and Busia counties Deputy President William Ruto warned contractors against delaying projects awarded to them.