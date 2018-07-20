NATIONALNEWS

Let Uhuru work, Raila to opponents

People Daily July 20, 2018
Raila Odinga

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has told off leaders accusing President Uhuru Kenyatta of targeting them in the on-going corruption purge.

At the same time, Raila said the ‘Handshake’ move is unstoppable and told its critics to either support it or be ready to vanish politically.

He said the current crackdown on corruption is just a tip of an even bigger crackdown against individuals who, over the years, have been involved in the vice.

He said the fight against graft will go on despite stiff opposition from a section of leaders and a group of cartels behind it.

Raila said Uhuru was determined to rid the country of corruption which has crippled the economy.

He added that cartels  had ganged up to fight back but warned that their attempts would not succeed.

The Nasa leader said due to corruption, the sugar and coffee industries have collapsed.

“Watu wamuache Rais afanye kazi yake. Tunaiskia wengine wakirukaruka wakidanganya wananchi eti watu wao wanapigwa. Huo ni upuzi kabisa (People should allow the President to do his job. Some are traversing the country telling Kenyans that their people are being targeted. There is nothing like that ),” said Raila when he attended the burial of Governor John Nyangarama’s son, George, in Nyamira county on Friday.

