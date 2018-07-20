World bank appoints new county director for Kenya

The World Bank has appointed Felipe Jaramillo as the new Kenya Country Director.

Jaramillo will be overseeing at least 80 projects operating in Kenya, Eritrea, Rwanda and Uganda, representing a total investment of more than $12 billion.

In a statement to newsrooms, the World Bank confirmed its commitment to continue supporting growth and poverty reduction projects through financial and technical assistance.

“In Kenya, the World Bank remains committed to working with public and private sector stakeholders to support policy and investment opportunities that enhance inclusive growth and the attainment of the government’s “Big Four” agenda,” read the statement in part.

Jaramillo is the outgoing Senior Director of the World Bank Group’s Macro-economics, Trade and Investment Global Practice (MTI) where he led a global team of more than 450 economists.

Since joining the World Bank in 2002, Jaramillo served two terms as Country Director in the Latin America and Caribbean Region.

Before joining the World Bank, he served in the public service of the Government of Colombia, holding offices in the Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank and the Ministry of Trade.

Jaramillo holds a PhD in Development Economics from Stanford University.

Jaramillo succeeds Diarietou Gaye, who has been appointed as the World Bank’s Director of Strategy and Operations for the Africa Region.