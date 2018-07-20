Murkomen castigated for ‘mukora’ remarks

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen (pictured) is now in trouble after MPs from the ruling Jubilee Party and the Opposition National Super Alliance (Nasa) called for his immediate arrest and removal as the Leader of Majority in the Senate for allegedly referring to President Uhuru Kenyatta as a “mukora”.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and six MPs from the Nasa accused Murkomen of disrespecting the President.

In a statement e-mailed to newsrooms, Sakaja told Murkomen to stop undermining the President, adding that inciting Kenyans against Uhuru and his administration is unacceptable.

He said Uhuru’s efforts to restore peace and hope especially after the Handshake with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga should be supported by all Kenyans.

“The statement made by Murkomen in Narok county must be condemned. It is unfortunate that such divisive remarks come from leaders of high standing within the Jubilee leadership,” said Sakaja.

Murkomen, accompanied by eight MPs from the Rift Valley region accused Raila of being behind the eviction of Mau squatters, a move the legislators claimed was triggered after the March 9 Handshake between him and the President.

Elsewhere, speaking at Parliament Buildings, MPs Moitalel ole Kenta (Narok North) and Samuel Atandi (Alego Usonga) termed Murkomen’s remarks as ridiculous and inciteful.