Uhuru freezes new projects in bid to stem wastage

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday slapped a freeze on all new government projects until ongoing ones are completed.

Uhuru warned that any accounting officer who sanctions any project without express authority from the National Treasury will be held personally responsible.

The President said the directive is aimed at stemming wastage of resources and the habit of government agencies abandoning incomplete projects and jumping onto new ones.

Ensure transparency

“There will be no new projects that will be embarked on until you complete those that are ongoing,” said the President who spoke at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre where he addressed a meeting bringing together all government accounting officers including Principal Secretaries, Parastatal Heads, Vice Chancellors of Public Universities and Chairmen of State Corporations.

Uhuru, however, said only project directly aligned to the ‘Big Four’ agenda might be exempt from the freeze but warned that they must first be approved by the Treasury.

“Even if new projects are aligned to the ‘Big Four’ they cannot be started without express authority from CS or PS of the National Treasury,” he said.

At the same time, Uhuru said a new internet portal where all procurements, tenders and contract will be publicised will soon be launched to ensure transparency and safeguard public resources from theft.

Nothing to fear

“All procurement officers have been taken through the operations of the portal and they have given their feedback. The portal will be launched soon,”he said.

The President added that the portal will ensure accountability because Kenyans will be able to see the processes followed in awarding of tenders, adding that the citizen have a right to know how their taxes are being used.

Uhuru vowed that the renewed war against corruption is unstoppable saying those who act within the law that there should have nothing to fear.

Meanwhile, Deputy President William Ruto has urged road contractors to up their game or they will be driven out of business by international players.

“It is a shame that when local contractors are given work, they fail to deliver. Yet, when we bring other contractors, we complain,” said Ruto.

Lazy contractors

He noted that the government would not compromise on the standards required in road construction to satisfy the whims of lazy local contractors.

Ruto was speaking in Chebuyusi, Kakamega county, when he laid the foundation stone for the construction of Kenya Medical Training College – Navakholo campus.