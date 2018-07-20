Matiang’i vows not to surrender in war against contraband items

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i has vowed not to surrender in the war against contraband goods, saying his critics will not intimidate him.

Matiang’i said he would not keep quiet when a few individuals enrich themselves at the expense of the health of consumers.

Speaking at Nyabisase Mixed Secondary School in Kisii county on Friday during a funds drive for the school, he accused some elected leaders of using social media to attack him for his relentless war on contraband items.

He said the war on contraband was yielding positive results, adding that recently he ordered the destruction of 16 tanks of adulterated fuel which was being sold in parts of Rift Valley.

“Officers destroyed seven and nine tanks in Nandi and Nakuru counties respectively whose fuel was mixed with kerosene and was damaging vehicles,” said Matiang’i, adding that contrabands were hurting the country’s economy.

He was accompanied by MPs Innocent Obiri ( Bobasi), Jimmy Angwenyi ( Kitutu Chache North) and Alfah Miruka ( Bomachoge Chache), Road Transport and Public Works Chief Administrative Secretary ( CAS) Chris Obure, County Commissioner Godfrey Kigochi and Police Commander Abdi Hassan. They were hosted by the school’s principal David Ogega.

Matiang’i accused some MPs of summoning him with the intention of intimidating him, adding some were using bloggers to attack him, stressing he would continue embracing honesty and truth despite criticisms.

Matiang’i said when he was in charge of the Education docket, he fought cheating in exams and challenged students to work hard and honestly to excel in their examinations.

He lauded local security officers for helping reduce crime in the area, adding that he would conduct a meeting with top security officers in Migori, Bomet, Kisii, Nyamira and Narok Counties to fight bhang and illicit brew business.

“Bhang and illicit brew are affecting our people in the counties. Those who transport them and engage in other crimes will arrest and face the law,” he said.

Matiang’i assured area security officers of his support and appealed to members of the public to also support them fight crime.