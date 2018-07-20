Appellate court upholds Mandera senator’s win

The Court of Appeal on Friday upheld the election of Mandera Senator Mohamed Mohamud and rejected an application by his political rival Hassan Osman to belatedly withdraw his grievances.

Lawyer Anthony Lubulellah told Appellate Judge Martha Koome that the warring parties had on Thursday successfully negotiated a formal agreement in court for endorsement.

He asked the judge to hold the judgement in abeyance for a few more days to facilitate an urgent application for withdrawal before the three-judge Bench that handled the appeal.

However, Koome said the court had previously been faced by similar situations and firmly ruled that a decision must be pronounced once an appeal had been lodged and heard to its conclusion.

“Once you have engaged the court, there is nothing more to be done. The judgement in this appeal is already signed. Parties are at liberty to do what they want. They can proceed with their agreement or disregard the judgment,” she said.

The appeal was heard by Court of Appeal President William Ouko, sitting with Justices Asike-Makhandia and Kathurima M’Inoti, who reiterated findings by the Supreme Court that not every irregularity will result in the nullification of an election. They upheld the dismissal of Osman’s appeal by High Court Judge Francis Tuiyot on February 26.

“We are of the respectful view that the election giving rise to this appeal did not manifest such widespread irregularities to warrant interference with the declared results which were upheld by the election court,” the three-Judge bench ruled.

Osman will pay Sh5.5 million in costs to Ambassador Mohamed, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and Returning Officer David Maro Ade.

The senator had been awarded Sh1.5 million while the agency and Maro got Sh500,000 each in the High Court.

The Court of Appeal ordered Osman to pay them Sh1 million each in costs of the appeal.