Mutua defies Assembly, appoints seven CECs

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has appointed seven County Executive Officers (CECs) after his Assembly failed to approve the nominees as required under the Appointments Act.

He said he made the appointments in the best interest of the people of Machakos and in upholding the Constitution.

“In exercise of the powers conferred to me by Article 179(2)b, as read together with Section 30 2(d), (e) and 35 of the County Government’s Act (2012), I have appointed the seven as county executive committee members,” he said.

In the appointments, Evelyn Mutie has been put in charge of Energy, Lands and Housing while Morris Aluanga assumes the Roads, Transport and Public Works docket.

Titus Nzeki was appointed to county administration and decentralized units, while former county secretary Francis Mwaka will head the Trade docket.

Kimeu Kimeu will head the Public Service docket while Urbanus Musyoka heads the Agriculture docket.

Lazarus Kivuva was nominated as the Education Minister.