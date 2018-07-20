People Daily

Five fishermen missing as strong winds hit Coastline

Reuben Mwambingu July 20, 2018
2,414 Less than a minute

Five fishermen have reportedly gone missing in the high seas since strong winds started blowing along the Indian Ocean coastline this week.

On Tuesday, the Kenya Meteorological Department issued an advisory warning fishermen operating in Mombasa, Lamu, Kilifi, Tana River and Kwale to exercise caution.

KMD’s warning came shortly after four fishermen were reported missing when their boat capsized at Tudor creek.

The four were fishing alongside two others who survived the incident after swimming their way to safety.

An advisory indicated that parts of the country were bound to experience “strong, to very strong winds” between July 17 and 21.

Mombasa County KMD director Edward Ngure said the winds are expected to be strong in the coming days.

Show More

Related Articles

July 20, 2018
2,424

Matiang’i vows not to surrender in war against contraband items

July 19, 2018
2,531

Kenyan-born American to launch special needs facility in Murang’a county

July 17, 2018
2,514

Sonko nominates Oliech, Musa Otieno to oversee sports development in Nairobi

July 15, 2018
2,490

Atongoria kuuga mena mwihoko Peter Munya ni ekumurika wonjoria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker