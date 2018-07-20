Five fishermen missing as strong winds hit Coastline

Five fishermen have reportedly gone missing in the high seas since strong winds started blowing along the Indian Ocean coastline this week.

On Tuesday, the Kenya Meteorological Department issued an advisory warning fishermen operating in Mombasa, Lamu, Kilifi, Tana River and Kwale to exercise caution.

KMD’s warning came shortly after four fishermen were reported missing when their boat capsized at Tudor creek.

The four were fishing alongside two others who survived the incident after swimming their way to safety.

An advisory indicated that parts of the country were bound to experience “strong, to very strong winds” between July 17 and 21.

Mombasa County KMD director Edward Ngure said the winds are expected to be strong in the coming days.