Cotu fights move by government to impose tax on employee allowances

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) has threatened to call for mass action if the government imposes taxes on employees’ allowances.

Cotu Assistant Secretary-General Ernest Nadome said the trade union would seek dialogue with the government before taking industrial action.

“We are seeking for renegotiation on the imposition of these taxes and if the government does not relent, we will take action,” he said.

He said the government’s move was insensitive considering the already high cost of living.

Nadome was addressing journalists in a Mombasa hotel on the sidelines of a two-day retreat for Kenya Electrical Trades and Allied Workers Union (KETAWU) members.

Deputy Secretary General Benson Okwaro said imposing more tax imposition will increase poverty levels in the country.

From August 1, the government is set to impose a tax on airtime, housing allowance, meals and cars.