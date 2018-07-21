Ken Ring to quit music after dropping album

Swedish rapper, Ken “Kiprono” Ring, is back in the country and has revealed that he is about to hang his mic after 20 years in the game. The Masa Music boss, who has roots in Kenya, has stated that he is working on his last studio album that will be dropping in 2019 and following it up with a tour.

“After a lot of thoughts, feelings, laughter and tears, I’ve made up my mind. The next album will be my last in my career. I’ve been doing music for 20 years and it’s time for me to leave Ken Ring behind me. I have so much I want to achieve in life (sic),” he said in a statement posted on Facebook.

He further revealed that he was working on opening his football academy in Mombasa. He is also building a hotel in Diani, among other projects.

He added: “I will finish with the flag on top. 700 gigs, 15 albums and over 14 gold and platinum songs. Ken ring has delivered! There’s nothing in the world that means more than the love you’ve given me. I made it without the media and without radio for all these years. Never won prizes, Grammy or P3 Gold. But I won you, you who back me. Thank you…(sic)”