Sameer’s turnt affair

Faith Chebet July 21, 2018
Sameer Bry wears many hats. He is a TV presenter, entertainment blogger at Mseto East Africa and more so, an entrepreneur. He recently caused frenzy during birthday party held at 64 Lounge in Nairobi CBD. The party was nothing less than a meet of pomp and glamour.

The birthday ‘boy’ walked in at around 9:30pm, dressed in a yellow shirt and white pants; clearly, it was quite easy for you to trace him amongst the hundreds of merrymakers. Celebrities among them P-Unit’s Bon’Eye, iconic record producer Eric Musyoka and flamboyant businessman Gor Semelango were present at the lit occasion, where a bill of Sh0.25 million was coughed up.

