‘Eat and run’ guest’s runaway car causes accident near hotel exit

JULIO KITHS

It is a brilliant indulgence to treat yourself occasionally with some fine gourmet at a posh restaurant, but a horrible decision to try to slither away without paying a coin despite wining and dining like a royalty. You might try to play cat and mouse with an eatery once, twice or thrice, but soon, Karma — the baddest bi**h — will catch up with you, just as it has on several Nairobians who have perfected the art of dining and dashing without paying.

A hungry and broke insurance broker, who had pitched tent at a luxury hotel hoping to interest rich and mighty diners with his insurance policies, decided the aroma of juicy steak wafting from the kitchen into the lobby was too much to withstand. Yawning helplessly, the 48-year-old brokered his way into the fine dining restaurant, pulled himself a chair and ordered delicately-marinated sirloin steak, mashed potatoes and steamed seasonal vegetables. He also asked for a chilled wine and waited for the delicacy, his feet crossed, and eyes spotlight on the open plan kitchen.

An hour later and an empty plate staring at him, the crafty ‘guest’ excused himself for the washroom, but the trick he had used for years did not work this time. In a hurry to escape, he rammed a stationery car near the exit. This caused a big bang, which attracted a crowd including a waiter who had served him!

But this incident seems a joke, compared to one that happened in USA in May this year. A British man, 21, was arrested after he ordered the finest whiskey and luxurious meal in one of US’s posh hotels. When done, he chose to disappear without paying a cent. The daring man, Nick Cooper, requested a $1,200 (Sh120,536) glass of 34-year-old Teeling Irish single malt whiskey, which is normally kept under combination lock in a vault, to wash down one of his extravagant meals. Cooper told hotel staff he lived an opulent life in London’s Kensington. He was later picked up after pictures of him at the exclusive hotel started circulating.