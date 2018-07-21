How to earn money while still in college

Helen Njeri

Robert Kiyosaki says in his book Rich Dad Poor Dad: “Money skill is not taught in schools. Schools focus on professional skills, but not financial skill”.

To a large extent this explains why professionals in all fields with excellent grades from school may still struggle financially all their life.

Many students find it difficult to diffuse into the professional world even after recording good grades in their college exams. This hardship is mainly because of financial instability.

But all is not lost, if well managed students can teach themselves this essential skill while still in college and make their lives much more comfortable. Here are some tips on how one can make money and learn some money-making skills while still in college.

1. Be a digital marketing influencer

Many students spend numerous hours on social media platforms and have attractive numbers of followers but never make use of this resource gainfully. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are always looking for innovative ways of reaching their clients and this is a perfect platform. With a good proposal and established social platforms students can market or advertise for such organisations wherever they are and whenever needed. You can sell advertisements, become an affiliate for other people’s products, sell your own online product, and more. It takes time to build up an audience to be able to make a decent amount of money, but once you have a large following, you could earn well.

2. On-line writing

With considerable internet penetration, more e-commerce platforms have sprouted from different regions, this brings with it the opportunities of online content development. Most of these organisations are constantly looking for innovative ideas to present their content. With basic knowledge of software such as Adobe Photoshop coupled with creative writing skills, young people can develop online articles and creative online banners from the comfort of their hostels or college and earn a salary from e-commerce and such organisations. You can also do search engine optimization (SEO) consulting, with a little savvy and analytical skill you can earn per hour, check out some free online SEO consulting courses. For those studying Dialectology, they can do proofreading or transcription work for bloggers and authors online without ever meeting them and get paid.

3. Delivery for e-commerce food chains

If you are a student with the advantage of owning a car or a motor bike, the idea of food delivery is perfect. You need to register with a well-known food vendor and

only open up your phone-line when you are free or during weekends. One interesting thing about delivering food is that you can have other people in the car, since you are only delivering food.

This is a great gig for friends: you can have your peers in the car while still working. The ultimate side hustling multi-tasking gig!

4. Catering

Do you want to side hustle just on Friday and Saturday nights? Well, you should team up with a catering company, as they often need servers and wait staff just for the events they host on the weekend. Many companies are “call-in”, which means you can work when you choose to.

If you don’t know where to start check events lists online and get to know which companies need such services? You can earn a nice flat fee per event.

5. Mobile phone Repair

Are you tech savvy? Maybe you can help your friends and neighbours with mobile

phone repair, from updating and installing the latest operating system to helping

them get a virus off their gadgets. If you have the know-how, people will pay. However, it takes a bit more than know-how to be successful. You also have to have the patience to work with older people who need the help and don’t understand technology well. You can even develop this skill into mobile phone dealership or distributorship as a future business venture.