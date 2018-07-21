Eagle Wings peg hopes on second leg revamp

Former Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) women champions Eagle Wings flew high and low again in the first leg of this season’s premier league casting doubts of the club’s ability to reclaim their lost glory.

However, coach Evaline Kedogo believes the second leg offers them a lifeline to finish in a playoff position then fight for the elusive title. Having finished their first leg fixtures way ahead of the rest of the teams, Kedogo says they will use the time in their hands to gel and tighten their defence as well as work on speed.

“We started our league on a slow note by losing four consecutive matches after our league opener win against Footprints. We, however, regrouped and went on to win four matches in a row and that gives me confidence that the second leg will do better,” said Kedogo.

The side enlisted the services of three ex-Cooperative Bank players Evaline Nabwire a forward, Vivian Akinyi who doubles up as a shooting guard and a forward as well as Celia Asila also doubling as a point and shooting guard, players who have been in the forefront of the team’s turn around in performance.

“The three have strengthened the team and given us the much needed depth. Former Kenya Ports Authority point (KPA) guard Mwajuma Suleiman has also joined us, making a comeback in basketball after six years. Mildred Osanju is also back from maternity leave. I am confident we will do well,” said the coach.

While Kedogo’s charges are off the hook this weekend with no matches on the cards, more matches will be played at United States International University-Africa (USIU-Africa), Kisumu and Mumias.

In men’s fixtures former champions Ulinzi Warriors face Umoja, both teams out to get back to winning ways as they lost their weekend matches to holders KPA. Ulinzi play Thunder on Sundayin their second fixture of the weekend.

“Our preparations were good and like we had planned we began outdoor training sessions and I can see an improvement in how the players are handling in. We expect the same in our matches this weekend which are the last fixtures in the first leg,” said coach William Balozi.

The coach will miss the services of utility players Eric Mutoro and Tiberious Menya as they are yet to recover from injuries sustained during their last fixtures but he remains confident he has able replacements for the two.