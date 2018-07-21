Man City stars Aguero, Sterling enjoy delayed summer holidays in LA and Ibiza

Sergio Aguero was spotted heading to an A-list party on Thursday while Manchester City team-mate Raheem Sterling was seen in a more chilled environment.

Aguero was snapped by paparazzi as he made his way to an after-party hosted by Canadian music star Drake following the ESPY awards in Hollywood.

The striker, who featured in Argentina’s run to the last 16 of the World Cup in Russia this summer, was dressed all in black as he walked ahead of a female friend.

England ace Sterling, who played in all but one of his country’s seven matches at Russia 2018, was thousands of miles away from Aguero in Ibiza.

Sterling wore sandals, shorts and a white vest as he strolled around the Spanish island with a bumbag hanging from his right shoulder.

Both Aguero and Sterling have been given extra time off by City due to their World Cup exertions and are taking summer holidays later than their team-mates who did not travel to Russia.

Pep Guardiola and a watered-down City squad are currently in the USA where they are scheduled to take on Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool and Bayern Munich in pre-season games this month.