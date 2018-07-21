Ronaldo pays Spanish authorities Sh1.6b as part of deal to end tax dispute

Cristiano Ronaldo has paid the Spanish tax man Sh 1.6 billion (£12.1million) and accepted a two-year suspended prison sentence.

It appears the 33-year-old Juventus forward is wasting no time clearing debts and cutting all ties with Madrid and Spain following his transfer from Real to Juve. There are also suggestions he plans to pull his business interests out of the capital.

Spanish radio station Cadena Cope reported that Ronaldo has deposited the £12.1m and will also pay a further £4.7m in fines and costs. He will never have to serve the prison sentence because first offences for administrative crimes involving terms of two years or less are not custodial in Spain.

One of the primary reasons for leaving Spain has always been his anger at tax authorities for taking him to court for fiscal fraud and just one week after his departure to Italy he has wiped his debt with the treasury.

The player is also understood to have put his £4.8m Madrid mansion in the exclusive ‘La Finca’ neighbourhood on the market and is seriously contemplating closing all his business interests in the Spanish capital.

It is a dramatic cutting of ties that could include abandoning a hotel project in the city’s emblematic avenue ‘Gran Via’.

Ronaldo, in a joint venture with Portuguese company Pestana, had gained a building licence earlier this year to convert one of Gran Via’s historic buildings into a 160-room luxury hotel with roof-top bar but Portuguese media now say the project could be shelved.

Ronaldo has always protested his innocence against claims he wilfully deceived the Spanish treasury by not declaring image-rights earnings between 2011 and 2014.

He was furious at being treated like a criminal despite the fact he voluntarily made attempts to put his tax affairs in order in 2014 by making an extra payment of £5m.

He felt the prosecution’s accusation was a result of a difference of interpretation of Spain’s complicated tax laws on image rights and should not have resulted in criminal proceedings.

He was determined to leave Spain last summer but ended up staying because Real Madrid refused to lower his €1bn (£890m) release clause.