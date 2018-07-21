World’s most expensive XI team worth Sh130.6b

After Brazilian Alisson (pictured) gazumped the world-record transfer fee for a keeper – set by compatriot Ederson at Manchester City – with his £65million move to Liverpool, it got people thinking: who would form the most expensive side of all time?

A crunching of the numbers reveals a star-studded line-up worth an eye-watering Sh130.6 billion (£992.65m) with six stars plying their trade in the Premier League.

Alisson (Roma to Liverpool for £65m)

The Brazilian goalkeeper has been identified as the man to solve Liverpool’s woes between the sticks.

A firm favourite at Roma, Liverpool fans will be excited with a player that managed to edge out Manchester City stopper Ederson to the No 1 shirt for the national team.

A world-record fee for a goalkeeper was needed to bring him to Merseyside but his arrival on a six-year-deal spells trouble for both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius.

Benjamin Mendy (AS Monaco to Man City, £51.75m)

Charismatic and a joker among his peers, Mendy is considered one of the best full-backs in world football, despite yet getting to show his true potential at the Etihad Stadium.

The Frenchman ruptured his cruciate ligament in September last season and was forced to watch much of City’s record-breaking campaign from the sidelines.

When fit he looks a major threat and his consistency at Monaco in their run to the Ligue 1 title and Champions League semi-finals in 2016-17 showed he has earned a big-money move.

Virgil van Dijk (Southampton to Liverpool, £70.1m)

Hailed at Celtic as a talent destined for Europe’s elite, Van Dijk was one of a number of players in recent years to swap Southampton for Liverpool.

It was a move that had been on the cards for some time before the Reds were accused of tapping up the Dutch defender.

They got their man in January 2018 and it remains the world-record fee for a defender.

Aymeric Laporte (Atletic Bilbao to Man City, £58.5m)

Pep Guardiola had a clear set of targets when he took charge at City and Laporte never found himself far from the top of it after continuing to impress in Spain.

The 24-year-old signed a deal until 2023 in January but was eased in during the second half of the campaign as he adapted to the rigours of English football.

Technically good on the ball and a threat in the air, Laporte will be the bedrock of City’s back line for years to come with club captain Vincent Kompany likely to become less and less influential on the pitch.

Kyle Walker (Tottenham to Man City, £47.5m)

Tottenham did what they could but in the end the Englishman’s mind was made up to switch north London for Manchester. And it certainly paid off in his first season.

Walker’s decision to move to a title rival of Tottenham was considered controversial but his desire to win trophies was vindicated when he lifted the Premier League trophy in May.

Paul Pogba (Juventus to Man United, £94m)

Left for nothing and was brought back for an, at the time, world-record transfer fee, Paul Pogba’s return to Manchester United had everyone talking.

The exuberant French midfielder excelled at Juventus under Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri and United boss Jose Mourinho was adamant he could build a team around Pogba.

Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool to Barcelona, £112.5m)

Liverpool were adamant that their prized Brazilian was not for sale at any price. But the departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain ensured Barcelona would pay whatever it took.

They were kept at bay during the summer window of 2017 but the interest never waned and the Catalan side got their man in January for a £112.5m fee.

It was a dream move for Coutinho and gave Liverpool the funds to strengthen their vulnerable positions, namely in defence.

James Rodriguez (AS Monaco to Real Madrid, £67.5m)

The stand-out performer from the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, there was little Monaco could do to stop Rodriguez’s head from being turned.

In typical Real Madrid fashion, their Galactico policy led them to Rodriguez following his World Cup exploits and a £67.5m move followed for the Colombian.

But it’s been up and down ever since and after failing to convince his doubters in Spain, was shipped off on a two-year loan to Bayern Munich. His career could be resurrected at the Bernabeu under new boss Julen Lopetegui but the jury remains out on the Colombian’s time at Madrid.

Neymar (Barcelona to PSG, £199.8m)

This was a move with figures that fans of the game thought they might never see. PSG had been waiting to make a move that would truly ensure they had a place at the top table and bringing in Neymar certainly did that.

The Brazilian wanted to be the star and was unable to take that role at Barcelona with Lionel Messi around. Meeting his staggering release clause of near £200m took him to Paris but it remains unclear how long he plans to stay in Ligue 1.

Whatever happens in the future, this move changed the transfer market forever.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid to Juventus, £105m)

Just when Ronaldo seems ready to be cut out the picture he decides he wants a new challenge at Juventus following a £105m move.

Nine years at Real Madrid saw the Portuguese win five Ballon d’Or awards and a wealth of domestic trophies.

Rightly considered one of the greatest of all time, he is a worthy component of this star-studded team.

Kylian Mbappe (AS Monaco to PSG, £121m)

A loan move with a view to buy was the only way PSG could justify Kylian Mbappe’s move to Financial Fair Play in the same summer they spent £200m on Neymar.

Mbappe’s stock could not be higher after the 2018 World Cup where he was awarded best young player and PSG will know his value is only going to soar. -DAILYMAIL