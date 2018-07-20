Land owners at fluorspar mines want compensation exercise to be hastened

Land owners at the closed flouspar mines in Elgeyo Marakwet county might have their compensation delayed even after the mining Cabinet Secretary John Munyes visited the area and gave them the assurance.

According to the mining Cabinet Secretary, the government is determined to compensate land owners to pave way for the mining project to re-open for the benefit of local residents.

He urged residents of the area to avoid resorting to violent means to air their grievances that has affected the implementation of various development projects.