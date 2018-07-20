K24 TvNEWS

Land owners at fluorspar mines want compensation exercise to be hastened

K24 Tv July 20, 2018
Land owners at  the closed flouspar mines in Elgeyo Marakwet county  might have their compensation delayed  even after the mining Cabinet Secretary John Munyes visited the area  and gave them the assurance.

According to the mining Cabinet Secretary, the government is determined to compensate land owners to pave way for the mining project  to re-open for the benefit of local residents.

He urged residents of the area to avoid resorting to violent means to air their grievances that has affected the implementation of various development projects.

