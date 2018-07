Over 800 students of Chogoria boys high school in Tharaka Nithi county Friday morning walked out of school without causing damage in the awake of school arsons that has seen more than 50 schools closed.

The chairman of the board of management Collins Marangu said the students had started showing signs of distress from Tuesday and when asked by teachers, they asked to be allowed to peacefully exit from the school to join their colleagues whose schools have been closed.