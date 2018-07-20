How money exchanged hands in mega-land scandal

Documents have now revealed how the National Land Commission (NLC) paid out Sh1.5 billion for the controversial Ruaraka land and was swiftly withdrawn within a span of three days.

According to the documents, between January 31 and February 2, Sh260.89 million had already between withdrawn from an account held by Champions Kenya Ltd.

And within the same period, another Sh648.69 million was withdrawn from the same account and transferred to six different accounts. Similarly, other millions of shillings were directly transferred from Whispering Palms Estate to 10 different accounts.

From the NLC, the Sh1.5 billion was paid to Whispering, which is reportedly owned by Afrison Import Export Ltd managing director Francis Mburu.

The suspicions

The money is said to have been paid despite a 2016 court order halting the process. Consequently, Whispering was reportedly paid even though it was not labelled as part of the owners of the land.

From Whispering, yet another company, Champions Kenya Ltd, was brought into the picture, which is said to have acted as the master distributor.

Champions received Sh930 million which was subsequently transferred to 16 accounts.

So fast were transactions made last January, that it only took about a month to have the monies paid out as opposed to a process that ideally runs for several months and sometimes a year.

The highest transfer, amounting to Sh270 million, was made to a forex bureau so that the money could later be paid out in dollars.

Other transfers of over Sh648.7 million from Champions were made by individuals and companies.

There were also cash withdrawals of over Sh260.9 million between January and February. On January 31, two withdrawals of Sh76 million and Sh3 million were made. Two other withdrawals were made on February 1—Sh58.7 million and Sh1.1 million.

Advocates’ role

Yet another two withdrawals of Sh14.5 million and Sh52.5 million were made the following day.

Another 10 individuals and companies also received monies from Whispering directly. A certain John Mutwiri received Sh50 million, Albert Kamunde (Sh119.5 million) while an infrastructure company received Sh48 million, all on January 30.

Other payments were made on January 31 including a Mr Mark Mburu who was separately issued with Sh30 million, Sh10 million and another Sh10 million.

The same day, a person named Justin Sam Mburu received Sh20 million, a contractor’s firm received Sh220 million, a logistics company received Sh15.5 million while a consultancy firm was paid Sh2 million.

The situation has since brought to the fore concerns over how advocates are being used to cleanse corruption-related monies.