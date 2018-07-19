English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

CCTV cameras installed to monitor students activities

K24 Tv July 19, 2018
2,462 Less than a minute

The education sector is currently reeling under the weight of a rising wave of incidents of unrest in schools leading to destruction of key infrastructure and disruption of learning activities.

In the wake of this schools especially those with day wings have adopted the use of technology, including cctv cameras and biometric scanners to boost their surveillance on wayward students.

Our reporter Shukri Wachu visited several schools and tells how the  biometric system has helped to improve the monitoring of students and enhance discipline and safety in schools.

Show More

Related Articles

July 19, 2018
2,460

Opposition MPs hit at DP Ruto’s allies for politicizing war on graft

July 19, 2018
2,467

Unsung Heroes: 75yr old Lydia Musyoki bounces the ball using her head

July 19, 2018
2,456

KWS parades 18 horns belonging to 9 rhinos that died in Tsavo

July 19, 2018
2,451

ANC MPs  resolve to stop monthly contributions to the coalition

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker