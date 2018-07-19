CCTV cameras installed to monitor students activities

The education sector is currently reeling under the weight of a rising wave of incidents of unrest in schools leading to destruction of key infrastructure and disruption of learning activities.

In the wake of this schools especially those with day wings have adopted the use of technology, including cctv cameras and biometric scanners to boost their surveillance on wayward students.

Our reporter Shukri Wachu visited several schools and tells how the biometric system has helped to improve the monitoring of students and enhance discipline and safety in schools.