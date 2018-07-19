English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Appeal Court upholds the nullification of Homa Bay Governor’s election

K24 Tv July 19, 2018
Homa bay Governor Cyprian Awiti has for the second time been bundled out of office after the court of appeal in Kisumu upheld a high court decision that nullified his August 8th 2017 election.

A verdict of a three judge bench delivered by Justice Fatuma Sichale upheld in its entirety the high court ruling that found Awiti and the Independent Electoral Commission of malpractices.

Awiti has fourteen days to contest the ruling at the supreme court.

