MPs vow to halt SRC chair nominee vetting

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s nominee to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) is now in trouble with some members of the National Assembly vowed to oppose any move by Parliament to vet him.

Addressing the press yesterday, four parliamentarians objected any attempts by Parliament to vet the former Kenya Power managing director Ben Chumo on grounds that he has already been prosecuted over corruption related offences. The MPs, who included Godfrey Osotsi (Nominated), Mark Nyamita (Uriri) Caleb Amisi (Saboti) and Sam Atandi (Alego Usonga), said that they have already raised their reservations with the Finance Committee that is expected to vet him.

In particular, Atandi said that as MPs they will not allow a person already charged with corruption to be vetted by Parliament. “I have raised issues with the finance committee telling that they should accept to vet Chumo as he is already been charged,” he said.

Osotsi said that parliament should ensure that SRC has very high standing individuals who are beyond reproach.

He told leader of majority of the national Assembly Aden Duale to abide by his remarks while on the floor of the house before the house went on recess that the person who will be appointed as the SRC

chairperson will be beyond reproach.