FKF Nyanza branch bans Opich Pacho tournament

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Nyanza North branch has imposed a sanction on the Opich Pacho Football tournament in Kisumu, just a day after its launch.

The showpiece that targets local teams from within Kisumu County, had attracted 35 men football teams drawn from 35 Wards in the County, with mouth-watering prizes that include trophy and cash of Sh 300,00 for winners, Sh 200,000 for runners-up and Sh 1000,000 for the third-placed team.

The tournament was launched on Wednesday in Kisumu in an event that was attended by the County government sports stakeholders as well as Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) representatives who are the sponsors.

Nyanza North Branch Secretary Dickson Oruko said FKF will not allow the tournament to proceed since its organisers did not follow the laid down procedures.

‘’FKF is warning all members including the referees, coaches and officials that Opich Pacho is an unsanctioned tournament by FKF and any member found participating in this tournament shall be deregistered and further action taken against such a member,’’ said Oruko who missed the tournament launch despite being invited.

Oruko stressed that until such a time when the office ‘agree’ with the organisers, Opich Pacho remains illegal, raising concerns with the competition will actually kick-off.

‘’Kindly refrain from taking part in this tournament,’’ the communique continues,’’ Until such a time that the office will agree with the organisers, kindly refrain,’’ he noted.

Kisumu County director of Sports , Youth Affairs and Culture Kenneth Otieno said they will be meeting with other partners to deliberate on the way forward regarding the new development.

The draw for the tournament had also been conducted and the 35 teams registered grouped into nine pools.