Kawangware Utd hosts Makadara Juniors in Super Eight

Kawangware United welcomes Makadara Juniors in a top of the table clash at Riruta grounds on Sunday.

Despite being the Super Eight Premier League defending champions, Kawangware will enter the match as underdogs after losing 3-2 to the same opponents in their first leg encounter.

Though it will be an uphill task, a win will be crucial for the Francis Thairu-coached side if they are to climb to the helm of the 16-team log.

Currently, the cup holders are placed second on the table with 32 points, two points shy of leaders Makadara who have amassed 34 points from 10 wins and four draws.

League newcomers Makadara earned a spot in the top tier after winning the Super Eight Division One league and have continued to show their determination to be the first Super Eight team in history to lift the trophy in their debut.

Kawangware’s assistant coach Laban Mwangi said the acquisition of four new players in their squad will play a vital role in ensuring they contain their opponents in the crucial fixture.

“We want to have options when it comes to big games like this one against Makadara who are our main rivals for the title.

We have prepared well, our target is the three points and I believe fans will be in for some great attacking football,” noted Mwangi. His opposite number Charles Nyongesa said they are well prepared for the tie and hoped to continue with their stay at the top.

“As far as we are concerned, this is just a game like any other.

Our focus is to win as many games as we can and I believe if we beat them in the first leg we can still do it again.

We have prepared well and we are ready,” said Nyongesa.

Meanwhile, the match pitting fourth-placed NYSA against Jericho All Stars has got all the components of a thriller.

NYSA will be expecting to be on their best footing to avoid suffering two consecutive losses after their 1-0 defeat to Kawangware last weekend.