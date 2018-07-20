Chiloba still in the cold as judge declines to lift suspension

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has declined to overturn the decision by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to send its embattled chief executive Ezra Chiloba on a compulsory leave.

Justice Stephen Radido said the CEO had not met the legal threshold to allow him back to the office.

This means Chiloba will remain out of office for three months and further escalate leadership rows at the poll agency.

“This court is of the view that the applicant has not met legal threshold or made out a case to warrant the granting of the order and therefore the court regrettably declines the invitation by the applicant,” said Justice Radido.

Resume work

On June 14, the court had temporarily recalled Chiloba from compulsory leave after he was suspended by IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati for allegedly acting in violation of his employment contract by suing the commission.

But just hours after Judge Radido allowed him to resume work, Chiloba was suspended for the second time on June 15.

The judge, while lifting the initial suspension, said the decision to send the CEO on forced leave did not have contractual obligation. Chiloba was, subsequently, allowed to continue executing his duties as the court decides on the case he filed against Chebukati and the commission over contempt of court.

In his suit papers, Chiloba termed the decision by Chebukati to send him on compulsory leave was “wrong, unconstitutional, malicious and did not follow any lawful procedure.”

He was sent on leave pending the completion of the comprehensive audit of all major procurements relating to last year’s General Election as well as the October repeat presidential poll.

IEBC’s audit report indicated possible misappropriation of more than Sh1 billion at the commission during the repeat presidential election. The report also cites misappropriation, wastage and or pilferage of public funds.

The poll agency has been in the eye of a storm since the elections.