Four MPs survive election petitions

People Daily July 20, 2018
 George Odiwuor

Four MPs yesterday breathed a sigh of relief after the Court of Appeal upheld their election victories.

MPs Chris Omulele (Luanda), Justus Kizito (Shinyalu), Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani) and Stanley Muthama (Lamu West)  survived court battles lodged by their rivals  after last year’s General Election.

Appellate judges handed lifeline to the four lawmakers after overturning a High Court ruling and upholding three others.

In Kisumu, the court upheld victories of MPs Kizito, Shinali and  Omulele.

In Mombasa, Justice Daniel Musinga, while delivering a ruling in the petition lodged by Rishad Amana of Maendeleo Chap Chap party challenging Muthama’s victory, ruled that the High Court erred in failing to take into consideration the purpose of scrutiny and recount of votes.

“We agree in nullifying the election, the judge took irrelevant consideration. It is not every irregularity that is sufficient to nullify an election,” said the three-judge Bench. According to the judges, the mistakes on record do not reveal a pattern in favour of any of the contestant.

In Kisumu, Justice Fatuma Sichale dismissed petitions against  Kizito, Shinali and Omulele.

In  Kizito’s case, the judge, reading the ruling on the behalf of a three-judge Bench, said the election was done in conformity with the law. In  Shinali’s case, Justice  Sichale said the irregularities pointed out by appellant could not invalidate the entire election.

The judge said the petition challenging Omulele win was filed out of time.

