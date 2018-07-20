Appellate court upholds move to nullify Awiti win

Baraka Karama and George Odiwuor

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti may have to seek voters mandate afresh after the Court of Appeal yesterday upheld the nullification of his election in last year’s election.

He had filed an appeal after High Court judge Joseph Karanja invalidated his win on February 20 ruling on a petition filed by the governor’s rival Oyugi Magwanga.

Awiti becomes the second governor to lose a case at the Appeals court after his Machakos counterpart Alfred Mutua suffered the same fate last month. Mutua has since lodged an appeal in the Supreme Court.

Justice Karanja nullified his victory Awiti’s grounds that the independent and electoral boundary commission (IEBC) did not conduct a free and fair election on August 8.

He faulted the IEBC for conducting the election shoddily, saying there were two sets of conflicting results in the poll.

Delivering the ruling on behalf of the three-judge Bench yesterday, Lady Justice Fatuma Sichale dismissed Awiti’s appeal, saying it lacked merit. She said there was overwhelming evidence to show the election was not free and fair.

“The judgment delivered in Homa Bay court is hereby confirmed and upheld in its entirety,” ruled Justice Sichale.

The judge ordered Awiti to pay Sh4 million in costs, while the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was fined Sh2 million.

“ We hereby find that all grounds in memorandum of appeal and cross of appeal inviting us to re- evaluate the evidence on record and determine the credibility of witnesses have no merit as they are outside the jurisdiction of this court,” she ruled.

In his appeal, Awiti who was represented by lawyers James Orengo, Otiende Amollo, Antony Oluoch and Tom Ojienda, had asked the Appeals court to quash the decision by the High Court and support the decision of the IEBC that declared him and his deputy Hamilton Orata as the governor and deputy, respectively.

He also faulted the move to quash his win, saying Justice Karanja ignored scrutiny and re-count of votes.

Tallying process

But Justice Sichale said: “In this appeal the trial court made findings and facts that we have no jurisdiction to delve into. There are flaws and irregularities disclosed in the tallying process that makes the declared results indeterminate as to who the winner is.”

It remains unclear whether Awiti will take his appeal to the Supreme Court as his lawyers did not comment on the same.

In the August 8 gubernatorial election, Awiti who was defending his seat on an ODM ticket garnered 210, 173 votes against Magwanga’s 189,060. Tom Onyango of Jubilee Party was third with 1,432 votes.

Magwanga, a former MP who vied as an independent candidate, welcomed yesterday’s ruling, saying it “confirms that indeed Homa Bay people were robbed of their victory. I knew he was going to lose this case and even if he goes to Supreme Court he will still lose”.

Meanwhile in Homa Bay town, Magwanga’s supporters broke into song and dance to celebrate the verdict.

They expressed optimism that the IEBC will conduct a credible by-election.

“The court has spoken and the election was not free and fair. They should give us a chance to elect the leader of our choice,” said Joshua Otieno, a supporter of Magwanga.