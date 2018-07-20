Mutua tossed out of Senate grilling

Senators yesterday turned away Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua after he failed to produce documentary evidence showing how the county spent Sh7 billion in the 2014/15 financial year.

The Senate County Public Accounts and Investments Committee (CPAIC), chaired by Homa Bay senator Moses Kajwang’, declined to listen to Mutua after he showed up for grilling without requisite documents.

“It will be difficult for this committee to proceed because you will be citing appendices which are not available to members. We will not change the mode of interrogation for this course. It must remain uniform for all counties,” said Kajwang’.

Attempts by Mutua to have the meeting proceed failed after senators insisted the set down procedures must be followed.

“We want quality to be the heart of our proceedings. It will not be productive for us as a committee to continue with this session without seeing the documents you are referring to in your responses,” said Kajwang’.

In his 2015 audit report, Auditor General Edward Ouko said Mutua’s office failed to provide key procurement documents to show how Sh7,031,426,529 was used.

In addition, Ouko claimed that the county government had failed to produce tender documents register, original tender and procurement committee’s minutes, procurement plans and advertisements for contracts or supplies.