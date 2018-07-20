British paedophile thrown into jail for 17 years

A British elder has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for defiling children in Kilifi county.

Keith Morris, 72, was found guilty of committing sexual offences while on holiday in Kenya between January 2016 and February 2017.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), in collaboration with the Anti-Human Trafficking Child Unit and the National Crime Agency of the United Kingdom (UK), jointly probed the case.

“Keith Morris, a British national, has been sentenced to 17 years for the sexual offences he committed whilst on holiday in Kenya and 18 months consecutive for the attempt to pervert the course of justice,” the DCI posted on Twitter.

The probe revealed that Morris bribed victims so that they could refer to his innocence.

The case was heard in UK’s Leeds Crown Court, with evidence indicating that the culprit befriended children for sometime.

International press, including Hull Live, reported that the respected locksmith had given financial support to various families and helped educate the girls.

BBC reported that the community in Kilifi considered him as a “patriarchal figure” but still went as far as taking advantage of a girl whose father had died.

“He would do bad things to me when I was sleeping on the bed… he used to tell me not to tell anyone,” reported Hull Live.

Morris had denied the offences claiming he was “like a parent” to the girls and they “enjoyed” staying with him in hotels for the luxury.

A jury convicted him of four counts of rape of a child under 16, three counts of sexual assault by penetration of a child under 16, and two counts of perverting the course of justice.