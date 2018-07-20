Invest in restoring appeal of decaying urban centres

Most buildings within the coastal city of Mombasa and specifically the central business district, which have been crying out for a coat of paint for perhaps decades, are finally wearing white with blue strips, controversially prescribed by County government.

So is Governor Hassan Joho’s move one of convergence of interests, hence a boost to Mombasa’s beauty or is it informed by need to conjure up strategic perception? On an upbeat note, it depicts a civic and duty conscious governor implementing long overdue requirement of the Physical Planning Act even if through an autocratic mode by restricting colour options to two. The subsequent litigative move by businesspeople made its own statement!

When the plea by owners of premises and businesses that the white and blue may have impugned their business interests fell on deaf ears, they (litigants) opted for injunction and that’s where matters are currently.

The cruel irony is that even as the CBD gets the white with blue strip, mountains of garbage threaten to sink the coastal city. For Mombasa, the gateway to Kenya and haven for tourists, the sense of wretchedness and inescapable ground for morbidity is only accentuated.

But that notwithstanding, every urban environment from time to time requires retouch since human activities either deliberately or by inaction (neglect) plus agents from the atmosphere—dust, smoke, polluted air—conspire to reconfigure and compromise their aesthetic appeal. Regrettably, our towns have turned out to be reprehensible products of haphazard urbanisation, compounded by free-falling demographic dynamics where safeguards, controls and regulations stopped applying in the 1970s. The fear that even the CBDs face contamination by informal settlements mindset where anything goes has become real.

Landscape whitewashing

By law, urban buildings, whether residential or commercial, should be painted after the lapse of specified time. This requirement has with time been stepped down from being the main narrative to a minor sub-plot in resource use prioritisation. Urban authorities see this self-explanatory need as vestigial which should only be given focus in circumstances of excess to need cash, and not as integral must fund.

Beautification in the sense of sprucing up buildings, minding lawns, tending to flowers and roundabouts should be seen beyond just landscape whitewashing, whenever VIPs come visiting. True, our urban centres face multi-faceted challenges but aesthetics add critical intrinsic duality—style with substance. Mindless habits like where usikojoe hapa signs are the exact spots folks pee must exact suitable deterrence. It was such no-nonsense approach by the then city fathers that earned Nairobi the Green City in the Sun epithet in the 1970s and early 80s and Nakuru its place of pride as East Africa’s cleanest.

The deadly battle for Nairobi’s public toilets which pits Governor Mike Sonko and some amorphous private interests, is incomprehensible, nay, strange. The prayer in every lip is that whatever the outcome, the facilities will still be usable!

The Mombasa paint template, however, should stir a measure of inspiration for other towns which are also likely to be the ones hosting county governments but remain scarred by neglect.

Prudent utilisation of county resources must entail appreciation of investment in environmental sustenance as part of its essence. Efforts to upgrade the face of Jogoo Road where the stretch from City Stadium all the way to Outer Ring Road has seen grass and flower beds set up and pedestrian paths tarmacked to ease access and encourage walking is indicative City leaders can indeed hit the reset button, style up and attempt to narrow the woeful aesthetic gap facing residents. And while at it, what is the game plan for the City stadium, Haile Selassie/Landhies and the Kariokor roundabouts which apparently have all been turned into dump sites?

In the meantime, eagerly awaited is the blueprint for the regeneration team President Uhuru Kenyatta rolled off to tackle City infrastructure, housing, public transport, recreational facilities and solid waste management.

And while at it, Nairobi county must, the unbridled population pressure and contamination notwithstanding, restore Uhuru Park so that once again, its the spot families can head to for relaxation, especially at the weekend.

[email protected]