How SGR is boosting economic growth prospects

Victor Kabecha

Kenya’s Vision 2030 goals could be realised before the projected date if the current benefits accruing from the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) are anything to go by.

A year after its inauguration, the SGR is on the path to steering Kenya to greater heights of economic development. Nothing exemplifies this better than the fact that since July 10, SGR has been operating 14 freight trains daily between Nairobi and Mombasa. With each train carrying up to 54 vehicles, transporting 108 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit (TEU) containers per train in a single direction from Mombasa to Nairobi, this translates to a total of 756 TEU containers per day.

In effect, the transportation capacity has increased seven times, compared to two freight trains operated daily at the beginning of the year— and it is projected that by December, 28 freight trains will be operated daily. The upshot is that the original design plan for the number of freight container transportation to be achieved by 2025 has already been reached. By operating 14 freight trains daily, SGR has fully utilised the advantages of MNSGR for its large volume, safe and comfortable, punctual and fast characteristics, reducing 700 trucks per day which were to transport heavy and empty containers between Mombasa and Nairobi.

This has alleviated the tense traffic conditions on Mombasa Highway and greatly shortened the time limit for cargo transportation, which is five hours faster than that of highway transport besides increasing cargo transportation efficiency.

The clearance of the goods at the Inland Container Depot in Nairobi has also eased the pressure on centralised customs clearance in Mombasa Port and improved efficiency.

By operating 14 freight and four passenger trains daily means there is one train at each terminus at intervals of 45 minutes, necessitating robust equipment and a sufficient number of highly skilled personnel with expertise in train operations, driving, maintenance, vehicle operations and cargo handling to ensure its safe and smooth operations. For instance, for each additional two freight trains, it is necessary to increase 14 Chinese locomotive drivers and 14 Kenyan assistant drivers.

When the total number of trains is eventually increased to 14, operations will run evenly during the day and night, thereby creating more employment opportunities for drivers, while at the same time changing employees’ work shift mode at both Nairobi and Port Reitz Stations, besides increasing the number of employees in loading and unloading, cargo inspection, vehicle inspection, and maintenance inspection of electrical equipment, and ensuring these employees meet the conditions of independent post operations.

It is noteworthy that SGR has recruited 2,285 staffers from diverse professional backgrounds and conducted numerous trainings on theoretical knowledge and practical operation to enable them meet the requirements that would propel them to work independently.

From 2017 to date, seven assistant locomotive drivers and four passenger train attendants have been undergoing in training in China. This would be a continuous process.

Additionally, Kenya Railways has enlisted 394 new recruits in assistant locomotive driving, rolling stock maintenance, transportation and signalling and communications. The new recruits are currently undergoing training at the Railways Training Institute (RTI) before entering the positions. After graduating from RTI, SGR will also carry out daily, full time on-the-job training to enhance competence of trainees in preparation for the operation of 28 freight trains by the end of the year.

If SGR meets the target of 28 freight trains, more could be introduced in 2019, thereby increasing the throughput of Mombasa Port and attracting freight source from ports of other countries. Ultimately, this will boost the country’s economic growth— and that was the main objective of the SGR project.

Writer is a communications adviser at China Road & Bridge Corporation