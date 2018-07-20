Lusaka blames audit gaps for graft in counties

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has blamed rampant corruption in counties on lack of proper audit mechanisms.

He said absence of functional audit committees in some counties has created loopholes used by corrupt public servants to siphon public finds.

Addressing the Council of the Institute of Chartered Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) in his office yesterday, Lusaka said the committees aid governance process by providing independent expert assessments of activities of top managers.

“These committees are critical in ensuring adherence to external audit recommendations and that the quality of internal audit is above board.

“Counties should set up these committees expeditiously while those who have the committees in place, need to empower them to promote prudent financial management,” said Lusaka.

Meanwhile, Lusaka has challenged MCAs from sugar-producing counties to take the lead in resuscitating the sector to boost the economies of the sugarbelt and guarantee Kenyans of product that is fit for human consumption.

Addressing more than 70 MCAs drawn from five Western region counties — Trans Nzoia, Busia, Bungoma, Vihiga and Kakamega counties — at his residence in Karen on Wednesday evening, he said the influx of contraband sugar in the country is a wake-up call to all stakeholders in the sector.

“The ailing sector is a great threat to devolution and must be remedied to restore the dignity of residents by creating employment and discourage the increasing vices attributed to poverty,” he said.

MCAs said that they support the government’s Big Four agenda.

“As we confirm our support for the government’s Big Four agenda, let it be known that you have our support and we await your direction as we keep our eye on the ball,” said Douglas Beru, Shamakhokho Ward MCA.

Political pundits, however, see the Speaker’s move as a successful attempt in courting support of grassroots leadership as he seeks to consolidate the vote rich Western region.