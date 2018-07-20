NATIONALNEWS

Kitui governor urges Kenyans in Diaspora to invest at home

Charles Muasya July 20, 2018
Kitui County Governor Charity Ngilu is expected to face NCIC committee today over incitement claims
Kitui County Governor Charity Ngilu

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu (pictured) has challenged Kenyans in the diaspora to seek and explore vast business opportunities in the county and invest in them.

She said her government  has taken the necessary measures to create a conducive environment and the required infrastructure for investors wishing to invest in the county.

Speaking in Ngiini village in the outskirts of Kitui town, she said Kenyans in diaspora remitted at least Sh200 billion annually into the country which if invested well   could change the economic wellbeing of the people.

She praised renowned US-based human rights crusader and scholar Prof Makau Mutua for investing in the multi-million-shilling Kitui Villa  which is expected to create employment and stir up wealth creation in the county.

Ngilu said the new hotel investment fitted well with her five -point development manifesto that was hinged on, among other areas, women and youth empowerment and wealth creation.

The Governor said the first ever massive bumper Ndengu harvest in Kitui

County this year has enabled residents to be food self-reliant and break

away from dependence on food aid popularly known as Mwolyo.

