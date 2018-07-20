Nyamira Assembly rejects Nyaribo quest to amend Appropriations Bill

Evans Nyakundi and David Macharia

Members of Nyamira County Assembly yesterday rejected a memorandum by the deputy Governor Amos Nyaribo asking them to amend the Budget and Appropriations Bill passed last month.

They said the budget was procedurally and legally done and there was nothing to add or subtract as it captured the projects as recommended by members of the public during the public participation meetings.

Led by the Speaker Mofat Teya (pictured), they said the issues raised have no merit and therefore rejection would not make the House to make any amendments.

Meanwhile, Nyandarua Assembly yesterday failed to scrutinise the budget after the County government failed to show that the 2018/19 budget estimates had been approved by the Cabinet.

Gatimu Ward MCA Kieru Wambui said the Executive should present minutes of the cabinet meeting and other documents to proof that the estimates were actually approved.