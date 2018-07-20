Why High Court put on hold new tax measures

The government was yesterday dealt a big blow after its bid to review taxes in order to fund this financial year’s budget was blocked by the High Court.

In her ruling, Justice Wilfrida Okwany suspended implementation of the entire Finance Bill 2018, which had proposed new taxes on kerosene, mobile money transactions, employee allowances and second-hand clothes, among others.

The judge issued the orders following an application by activist Okiya Omtatah, who argued he was protecting taxpayers from exposure to levies which have not been approved by Parliament, contrary to Article 210 (1) of the Constitution.

“I am satisfied that from the material placed before me by Omtatah, a prima facie case has been made with a likelihood of success,” she ruled.

The judge further said that the Government will not incur losses if the proposed taxes are not implemented pending the hearing and determination of the case.

Treasury CS Henry Rotich in his 2018/19 Budget Statement had proposed a raft of tax measures to raise funds for government programmes, including the Big Four agenda projects.

The judge noted it would be an impossible task to recover taxes paid should the court later declare that the bill was illegally implemented.

“If the case is heard and the court finds that the implementation of the bill is constitutional, there will be no prejudice to the respondents since the bill will be immediately implemented. If on the other hand the court at the end finds it’s unconstitutional there will be no practical way of compensating Kenyan taxpayers,” ruled Okwany.

At the same time, Justice Okwany also suspended 0.05 per cent excise duty for cash transfers of more than Sh500,000 between financial institutions following an application by Kenya Bankers Association.

This levy and the proposed 12 per cent excise duty on mobile money transfers, popularly known as RobinHood taxes, were introduced to fund universal healthcare.

Okwany said implementation of inter-bank cash transfers tax is an important issue that cannot be left to guesswork or individual interpretation by financial institutions.

“I find that the fact that the applicant has raised the issue of ambiguity, the law in question calls the attention of the respondents to make a clarification on the issue so as not to leave it to the subjective interpretation of those who are supposed to implement it,” said Okwany.

The judge ruled that the court takes notice of the fact that the Finance Bill 2018 is still in its initial stage as it is yet to be legislated into the law by the Parliament.

The matter will be heard on September 17.