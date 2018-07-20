Big 4 receives boost after Kenya doubles capital share at Africa50

Kenya will double the size of its investments or share capital at the Africa50 by doubling its current shareholding of Sh5 billion to $100million (Sh10 billion) into the continental’s specialised fund.

Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich said yesterday that the additional investments (Sh5billion), would be contributed into the Fund “progressively over time”, but was non-committal on the timelines as well as the source of the monies.

Speaking during the fund’s third General Shareholders Meeting (GSM) in Nairobi, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the move was, however, a show of the country’s binder into enhancing funding of infrastructure projects which is also aligned to Big Four plan, with manufacturing at the core of the Big Four.

“We will double our shareholding at Africa50 to $100 million and I urge other shareholders to emulate this in order to advance our infrastructure in the continent. This will improve interregional trade in easing movement of people, goods and services across Africa,” said Uhuru, who also urged the private sector to step up efforts in bridging financing gap into the fund.

The announcement comes barely four months after a meeting between the president and executives from specialised lender Africa50 Fund in March, which is keen to support Kenya’s infrastructure development.

The Morocco-based venture fund, presently has an estimated capital of $880 million (Sh88.7 billion) under its belt drawn from the fund’s 25 African governments, two African central banks and the Africa Development Bank (AfDB), with the latter being one of the largest shareholder.

The fund whose investment portfolio in Africa is estimated at $1.3billion (Sh131 billion), focuses on medium to large-scale infrastructure projects with significant guarantee return to investors.

The government is betting big on Africa50 to help her finance major infrastructure projects, with the country’s National Treasury keen on energy generation, with focus on upstream gas, airport upgrades mainly Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and financing of transmission lines to be undertaken under public private partnerships (PPPs).

Serious negotiations are said to be underway between the government and executives from Africa50, according to Rotich, for the financing of 300-kilometre Transmission line connecting Western Kenya – the Olkaria-Lesos-Kisumu line and Kisumu –Bondo and Eldoret –Kapsoet lines, whose upon completion will improve electricity flow in the region.

The financial institution, through AfDB is presently undertaking mega infrastructure projects across the country including the construction and expansion of Outering Road, as well as energy projects in Menengai and Lake Turkana.