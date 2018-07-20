New system to enhance coffee sales

Coffee farmers will earn better prices, thanks to upgrading of the current trading system.

Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE), which owns the Nairobi auction hall, has established two regional screens at Nyeri and Kericho counties (Kipkelion) to allow farmers to follow the live auction closer home.

The screens will be live and controlled from NCE hall located in Wakulima House.

“The upgraded system to be officially launched later this month by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri will allow auction participants to transact their contracts in good time and probably improve on pricing,” said NCE chief executive Daniel Mbithi.

The installation of the trading screens relieves farmers and traders challenges of travelling from their regions to Nairobi auction hall to check on the prices.

Mbithi, in an interview at the auction office early this week, said the advancement of the trading system is expected to enhance transparency and create more confidence to the coffee owner.

It has taken the NCE management committee one year to change the software and instal new computers, among other technology components to the tune of Sh33 million.

“The Sh33 million was provided by the NCE management committee and fees charged on coffee samples presented to the auction by farmers through marketing agents. This is an upgrade of the initial system but with some improvements to serve the coffee stakeholders better,” said Mbithi.

The upgrading happens ahead of full modernisation of the exchange being fronted by the 2016 established office of the President Coffee Sub-sector Implementation Committee (CSIC) chaired by Prof Joseph Kieyah.

Kieyah says it will require Sh203.5 million to fully modernise the trading system to make it a modern exchange commodity in the region.