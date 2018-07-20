Is paying rent throwing away good money?

Paying rent is like throwing away money”, they say. But is this true, or am I better just renting my home?

Doubtless, buying a home makes sense for some folks, but mainly for non-financial reasons. Owning a home gives stability and lots of freedom. You save on the monthly rent. You can model your home without any restrictions from the landlord and you can use the property as collateral when accessing loans from a bank. Very exciting.

However, the state of affairs in Nairobi currently doesn’t leave us with much choice. For instance, the monthly cost of owning a house is twice as much that of renting one. Sometimes much greater! A decent house in Kileleshwa selling at Sh15 million will rent for about Sh100,000 per month yet the mortgage repayments average Sh250,000 per month! This gap is scary!

Moreover, when I apply a commonly acceptable formula to confirm this financial sense I get more perturbed. This is how the price-to-rent ratio (or P/R ratio) works. For example, assume a house is selling at Sh15 million and the rent is Sh60,000 per month (which works out to Sh720,000 per year). Dividing Sh15 million by Sh720,000, you get a P/R ratio of 20.8.

A rent ratio above 20 means that the monthly costs of ownership will exceed the cost of renting. The ideal Price/Rent ratio is between 10 and 14 (meaning it would cost between Sh100,000 and Sh150,000 to rent a Sh15 million house). Two years ago, before the inflationary effects had kicked in, the house now costing Sh15 million would have cost around Sh7 million and the industry P/R ratio was usually between 10 and 15 (about Sh20,000 to Sh25,000) to rent a Sh4 million house). This was true for houses in Nyayo Highrise estate, Nairobi.

Economics aside, lets look at the average disposal income availability. Most working class Kenyans on average take home Sh100,000 per month. This means one thing: that with the maximum spend for housing at say 40 per cent of this salary, very few can afford to service a mortgage in any decent urban centre!

So is paying rent throwing away money? Well, I think not. Given the current financial market status and with the price of property being so high, one can be better off just renting, for life!

The writer is managing director, Anka Consultants Ltd, quantity surveyors and project managers. Email: [email protected]