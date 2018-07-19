Lang’ata Women Prison beauty queen sentenced to death

A 24 year -old woman who stabbed her boyfriend 25 times killing him instantly three years ago has been sentenced to death by a Nairobi court.

Ruth Wanjiru Kamande who was crowned Miss Lang’ata Women’s Prison beauty queen while in remand was found guilty of killing her boyfriend, Farid Mohammed in 2015 at Buruburu estate in Nairobi.

Justice Jessie Lesiit while considering Kamande’s efforts to make amends said she did not show any remorse while committing the offence and therefore deserved the sentence.