Parroty Sharifu, recording artiste

Best job you ever had?

What I am doing right now, music. I get to express how I feel and interact with a lot of people.

Biggest misconception people have about you?

That I am a hooligan because of the friends that I hang around with. In fact, I once was insulted for being what I’m not. I am, however, a humble, God-fearing man.

Worst habits?

I can talk for days depending on who I am with. Strangers think I’m shy, but to my friends and family, I can talk their ears off if I’m passionate about something. I also talk to myself sometimes!

Best place you always like to go unwind?

Outdoors, somewhere I can breathe in fresh air and relax. Other than that, I enjoy spending time with friends.

Highest and lowest amount of money you have been paid?

Lowest amount was Sh300 for a performance at a nightclub; it still haunts me to date. The highest amount was a pretty good six digit figure.

Lowest moment in your life?

Back in 2004, I had to go back to the rural area because of lack of rent. It was such a low moment in my life.

Highest moment in your life?

When I became a parent a few years ago.

Biggest addiction?

I am a gadget freak. Music is also part of me.

The worst rumour you ever heard about you?

That I have not worked hard to be where I am now. It was quite devastating because I know how hard I have worked for the betterment of my family and I.

Worst mistake you ever made?

Internet dating. The few experiences I have had were just heartwrecking.

Best advice you would give someone in their 20s?

Follow your passion and invest in it. It will pay you back. God first, discipline and focus.