Double standard relationship advice

Sandra Wekesa @andayisandra

Recently, a distressed man posted on his social media account, “A friend cried last night, his wife is pregnant…and not by him.” Maybe he was asking for a friend. Or maybe, just maybe, it was him who needed advice. You never know with social media. That aside, he asked for advise and advice he got.

“Aaaw! Man, that’s so sweet, he got a free baby,” one social media user noted. “It’s not a big deal. She came back home to him. That’s all that matters,” another said. “He needs to get down on his knees, kiss her feet and ask for forgiveness. It’s just a simple pregnancy from another dude. What’s the worst that could happen? It’s not like she is leaving him,” another went on. “It was just a stupid mistake when she was drunk and she wasn’t thinking straight. Truth is, she loves her husband and the sex didn’t mean anything. He should pray for her, be patient with her. He could be the cause, maybe there was something he did wrong that sent his wife away. Watching War Room could help.” the advises kept on coming.

Double standard

Hilarious, you may say. But this is the same advice women are given when their husbands cheat. Relatives, pastors and society at large will tell a woman to vumilia and jenga boma as she prays for her cheating husband to change. So, why does it seem odd, absurd, even unbelievable when men receive the same advise? Is counselling gender insensitive?

“When the tables turn and the women flip the script, men can’t deal with it,” says relationship expert James Maina.

The question we need to ask according to Maina is; are there fundamental differences between women’s infidelities and men’s? His answer is ‘Yes’ and ‘no’. “Both are betrayals and they damage trust in a relationship. But sex for women has different psychological and biological significance than for men. Men tend to be more able to dissociate their emotions from casual sexual behaviour with other women, whereas women tend to become more emotionally involved and attached,” says Maina.

He adds that women seem to recognise this gender difference, often citing it to rationalise forgiveness and reconciliation.

Infidelity is seen as the highest form of disrespect by some men. For a betrayed woman, an affair by the man is an offence against her dignity, but for a betrayed man, infidelity questions his sexual prowess, an offence against his manhood, threatens his masculinity, and affects the core of his identity. It goes right to the core of his identity “Men would worry that taking such advice would be seen as a sign of weakness. It affect their masculinity,” he says.

Relationship expert, Grace Achoki, says men’s ego and pride won’t allow them to forgive a cheating wife, raise another man’s baby after affair, leave alone take such advice. “For many men, the moment a woman cheats on him, she should consider the relationship done. Men want to feel they are in control. Anything that challenges that is a threat,” she says.

Thus, in an effort to maintain his macho image, he has to ‘man up’ and not yield to his feminine side of forgiving and reconciling with his mate.

Also, men tend to see the woman (his wife) as possession, and so, the moment somebody else tries to cross the boundary and interferes with his property, there is bound to be serious problem.

As for George Wango, a psychologist, the reason women are quick to preach forgiveness as was in this case is because in the recent past it has been okay for men to make mistakes and be forgiven while women suffer in silence. “Women want men to feel how they do, albeit in a sacarstic way. I mean, why the double standards?” he poses.