Miss Lang’ata prison Ruth Kamande sentenced to death

Miss Lang’ata Prison 2016 Ruth Kamande has been sentenced to death for the 2015 murder of her boyfriend Farid Mohammed.

Ms. Kamande was found guilty of stabbing her boyfriend 22 times.

In her conviction, High Court judge Jessie Lesiit noted malice in her actions and that she deliberately stabbed the deceased with a clear intention to cause him pain, suffering and death.

” I want the young people to know that it is not cool to kill your boyfriend or girlfriend even when you feel disappointed, don’t do it, instead it is way cool to walk away or just to forgive” said the Judge.

Ms. Kamande has a right to appeal within 14 days.