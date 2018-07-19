English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSTop StoriesVideos

Miss Lang’ata prison Ruth Kamande sentenced to death

K24 Tv July 19, 2018
2,544 Less than a minute
Ruth Wanjiku Kamande.

Miss Lang’ata Prison 2016 Ruth Kamande has been sentenced to death for the 2015 murder of her boyfriend Farid Mohammed.

Ms. Kamande was found guilty of stabbing her boyfriend 22 times.

In her conviction, High Court judge Jessie Lesiit noted malice in her actions and that she deliberately stabbed the deceased with a clear intention to cause him pain, suffering and death.

” I want the young people to know that it is not cool to kill your boyfriend or girlfriend even when you feel disappointed, don’t do it, instead it is way cool to walk away or just to forgive” said the Judge.

Ms. Kamande has a right to appeal within 14 days.

Show More

Related Articles

July 19, 2018
2,518

Nakuru man bags Sh4.8 million in Sportybet platform

July 19, 2018
2,451

An elderly granny attacked by unknown gang in Kiambu

July 19, 2018
2,473

Bodaboda operators block University Way in Nairobi, protest harassment

July 19, 2018
2,450

Traders cry foul as Nairobi county govt’ brings down illegal structures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker