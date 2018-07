Meru Governor Prof. Kiraitu Murungi has challenged his county residents to delve deeper into farming and other economic activities so as to scale up the standards of the county and stop relying on government handouts.

This he said during a bursary fund issuance ceremony held at the county headquarters.

The governor said it was his dream to reduce and eventually put to an end issuance of bursaries in the county by empowering residents be self reliant and venture into farming and businesses.