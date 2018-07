Traders at the famous Mutindwa market in Buru Buru area of Nairobi county are counting loses after bulldozers descended on their stalls and shops, destroying property of unknown value.

The traders claim the demolitions took place without notice in the wee hours of Thursday morning. They also claim cartels are out to grab the land, with plans in place to construct container shops.

They have called on the government to move with speed and resolve the matter or else they will not vacate the market.