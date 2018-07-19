K24 TvNEWS

Bodaboda operators block University Way in Nairobi, protest harassment

Drama characterised activities along University Way in Nairobi early morning, after hundreds of bodaboda riders blocked the busy road, protesting the knocking down of their chairman, Kenneth Onyango, by a speeding police vehicle. 

The police vehicle is said to have been driving on the wrong side of the road, with witnesses saying it was not the first time  police were engaging in a brawl with bodaboda officials.

It had to take the intervention of the Central police boss to calm the temperatures, with the bodaboda national chairperson Kevin Mubadi accusing the police over excessive use of force to tame crime within the Nairobi CBD. 

The victim has since been moved to Kenyatta National Hospital for treatment. 

