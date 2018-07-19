Gor put aside off-pitch problems to thrash Tanzanian giants

Gor Mahia notched their first CAF Confederation Cup group stage victory with a clinical 4-0 demolition of Tanzania outfit Young Africans (Yanga) at Kasarani stadium.

Forwards Jacques Tuyisenge and Ephrem Guikan latched on to Humphrey Mieno’s perfectly weighted deliveries to beat Yanga custodian Rostand Jehu in the first half.

The victory eased pressure of K’Ogalo whose knockout dream moved a step closer. Gor went into the game without three first team players in Joash Onyango, Ernest Wendo and George Odhiambo with Charles Momanyi, Bernard Ondiek and Samuel Onyango drafted in as replacements.

K’Ogalo nonetheless, displayed early dominance as Yanga players showed nerves. Guikan got the first sight of Yanga goal when in the 13th minute he fired straight at Jehu. The Yanga goalkeeper punched out the stinger.

The hosts began to penetrate more into Yanga danger zones and finally got the first goal in the 23rd minute. A combination of insight, brilliance and class from Mieno saw him pick out Tuyisenge in a crowded area with a knee level delivery and then the Rwandan forwad capitalised on luck lustre

re defending from Yanga to put K’Ogalo ahead.

Yanga offered a limp fight back as K’Ogalo dominance escalated and they finally doubled their lead in the last minute of first half. Gor were a man down as Tuyisenge lay on the pristine turf from nasty coming together with Gadiel Kamagi.

Gor who had the ball in promising area played on and when Mieno teed up Guikan, the Ivorian amends for earlier misses with a clinical finish. The injured Tuyisenge did not return in the second half, his vacated spot taken up by new signing Mustafa Francis.

Yanga a good spell of possession in the second half but failed to make the most of it including three consecutive corners that yielded nothing. K’Ogalo descend on a match management mode to counter the Tanzanian giants.

A forward move in the 64th minute yielded a corner for K’Ogalo which, they took short. Walusimbi Godfrey pulled the ball back to Francis Kahata who floated a cross in the crowded Yanga goal area. Momanyi rose highest and thumped in K’Ogalo’s 3rd goal.

With victory assured, Gor toyed with their opponents, hogging possession to run down the clock. Guikan, however, reserved the night’s toast and unleashed it with three minutes left.

A rasping low shot that rattled the upright post on its way in to cap the night. K’Ogalo’s tally rose to five in Group D and they kept second spot behind USM Alger who trounced Rayon Sports 2-1 in Kigali.