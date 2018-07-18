English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
ODM asks those willing to quit to surrender house leadership positions
Confusion over the fate of the opposition National Super Alliance NASA deepened Wednesday with Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi admitting the existence of discomfort but clarifying no party has formally quit the coalition.
Mudavadi spoke as his parliamentary group leader Ayub Savula said the party will hold a meeting to re-consider its monthly contributions to fund the coalition.